Myers Industries buys the assets of Trilogy Plastics
Aug. 02, 2021 7:31 AM ETMyers Industries, Inc. (MYE)MYEBy: SA News Team
- Trilogy Plastics manufactures custom products for the industrial, consumer, lawn and garden, heavy truck, medical and other markets, with two U.S. manufacturing facilities.
- The combination of Trilogy with Myers’ Ameri-Kart and Elkhart businesses will create one of the largest rotational molding manufacturers in the U.S. and will provide Myers’ customers with access to a more complete portfolio of diverse products.
- The financial terms were not disclosed. Myers will finance the transaction with its revolving credit facility.
- Trilogy Plastics will operate as a part of the rotational molding platform within Myers' Material Handling Segment.
- Myers expects the transaction to generate cost synergies of ~3% of sales, primarily from supply chain optimization.
- Trilogy's annual revenues are approximately $35 million, and the acquisition is expected to be slightly accretive to earnings in 2021.