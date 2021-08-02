Myers Industries buys the assets of Trilogy Plastics

Top view of business office workstation with M&A letters or merger and acquisition
Atstock Productions/iStock via Getty Images

  • Trilogy Plastics manufactures custom products for the industrial, consumer, lawn and garden, heavy truck, medical and other markets, with two U.S. manufacturing facilities.
  • The combination of Trilogy with Myers’ Ameri-Kart and Elkhart businesses will create one of the largest rotational molding manufacturers in the U.S. and will provide Myers’ customers with access to a more complete portfolio of diverse products.
  • The financial terms were not disclosed. Myers will finance the transaction with its revolving credit facility.
  • Trilogy Plastics will operate as a part of the rotational molding platform within Myers' Material Handling Segment.
  • Myers expects the transaction to generate cost synergies of ~3% of sales, primarily from supply chain optimization.
  • Trilogy's annual revenues are approximately $35 million, and the acquisition is expected to be slightly accretive to earnings in 2021.
