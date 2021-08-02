Alkermes melanoma treatment nemvaleukin gets FDA Fast Track status

  • Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) announces that the U.S. FDA has granted Fast Track designation to nemvaleukin alfa (nemvaleukin) for the treatment of mucosal melanoma.
  • Fast Track is an FDA process designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of potential therapies that seek to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need.
  • A drug candidate that receives Fast Track status is eligible for more frequent communication with the FDA throughout the drug development process and a rolling and/or priority review of its marketing application if relevant criteria are met.
  • Shares up more than 2% premarket.
