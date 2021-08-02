Alkermes melanoma treatment nemvaleukin gets FDA Fast Track status
- Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) announces that the U.S. FDA has granted Fast Track designation to nemvaleukin alfa (nemvaleukin) for the treatment of mucosal melanoma.
- Fast Track is an FDA process designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of potential therapies that seek to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need.
- A drug candidate that receives Fast Track status is eligible for more frequent communication with the FDA throughout the drug development process and a rolling and/or priority review of its marketing application if relevant criteria are met.
- Shares up more than 2% premarket.