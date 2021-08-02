KKR acquires Silicon Valley based HQ @ First
Aug. 02, 2021
- KKR (NYSE:KKR) announced that KKR Real Estate Select Trust (KREST) has acquired Silicon Valley office campus, HQ @ First from MORI TRUST, a Japan-based major real estate developer.
- The property is 100% leased on a long-term basis to an investment-grade rated, leading publicly traded global technology company and serves as the center of the company's strategic West Coast footprint.
- As part of KREST's prime single tenant investment strategy, it targets high-quality commercial real estate with long-term leases to single investment grade tenants.
- Including this, KKR has acquired $4B+ of properties on the West Coast over the past two years for its real estate funds.
- As of Mar.31, 2021, KKR has grown its real estate assets under management to ~$28B across the U.S., Europe, and Asia Pacific.