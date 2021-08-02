RumbleON EPS misses by $0.48, beats on revenue
Aug. 02, 2021 7:36 AM ETRumbleON, Inc. (RMBL)RMBLBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$1.05 misses by $0.48.
- Revenue of $168.3M (+99.5% Y/Y) beats by $24.9M.
- Total vehicle unit sales was 5,711, a 55% increase from 3,694 in Q2 2020, a 63% increase from 3,500 in Q1 2021.
- Gross margin of 11.6%, up from 10.0% in Q2 2020, up from 10.7% in Q1 2021.
- The Company remains very confident in its full year 2021 guidance for the combined company (the proposed business combination with RideNow). Assuming a combination as of January 1, 2021, RumbleOn expects combined company revenue in a range of $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion and adjusted EBITDA in a range of $110.0 million to $115.0 million. Given the pending business combination with RideNow, RumbleOn will not be providing standalone guidance for the third quarter.
