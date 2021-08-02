Zentalis doses first patient in mid-stage carcinoma study
- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) announces that the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 2 trial of ZN-c3 in adult women with recurrent or persistent uterine serous carcinoma (USC).
- The trial is an open-label, multicenter study evaluating the clinical activity, safety, pharmacokinetics, and related biomarkers of ZN-c3 in patients with recurrent or persistent USC.
- The primary efficacy endpoint is a measure of the antitumor activity of ZN-c3 based on the objective response rate as defined by RECIST criteria.
- Secondary endpoints include duration of response and progression-free survival.