Zentalis doses first patient in mid-stage carcinoma study

  • Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) announces that the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 2 trial of ZN-c3 in adult women with recurrent or persistent uterine serous carcinoma (USC).
  • The trial is an open-label, multicenter study evaluating the clinical activity, safety, pharmacokinetics, and related biomarkers of ZN-c3 in patients with recurrent or persistent USC.
  • The primary efficacy endpoint is a measure of the antitumor activity of ZN-c3 based on the objective response rate as defined by RECIST criteria.
  • Secondary endpoints include duration of response and progression-free survival.
