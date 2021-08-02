EC approves Amicus Therapeutics' Galafold for adolescents with Fabry disease
Aug. 02, 2021 7:46 AM ETAmicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD)
- Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) perks up 3.6% premarket after announcing that the European Commission (EC) has approved Galafold (migalastat) for use in adolescents aged 12 to <16 years weighing ≥ 45 kg with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and who have an amenable mutation.
- Galafold is already approved in multiple geographies around the world, including the U.S., EU, and Japan, for adults who have an amenable variant, or mutation.
- The extension of the indication was supported by 1-month interim safety and pharmacokinetics data from Study AT1001-020 evaluating migalastat for the treatment of pediatric subjects aged 12 to <18 years with Fabry disease and with amenable mutations to the gene encoding α-galactosidase A.
- Amicus will work closely with all relevant government authorities to secure access for eligible patients as quickly as possible.