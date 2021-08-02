Kansas City Southern presses shareholders to focus on Canadian National offer
Aug. 02, 2021
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) recommends that shareholders vote for the merger with Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI).
- The company says a filing by Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) of a preliminary proxy seeking votes against the CNI transaction is part of an effort to defeat a transaction that offers KSU shareholders $50 per share more than CP was willing to offer.
- Looking at the bigger picture, Kansas City Southern says Canadian Pacific has consistently criticized the combination with CN and claims it is ready to re-engage with KCS, but it did not make any new proposal in its most recent filing or commit to making one in the future.
- "KCS believes that shareholders should focus on the opportunity to receive a value under the CN combination of $325 per share, compared to CP’s now terminated offer of $275 per share."
