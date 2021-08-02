Infinity Pharma adds another bull at JPMorgan on potential of cancer therapy
Aug. 02, 2021 7:57 AM ETInfinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INFI)INFIBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) has climbed ~17.9% in the pre-market after JP Morgan upgraded the stock to overweight from neutral, citing the prospects of eganelisib, the company’s oral candidate currently undergoing mid-stage studies in urothelial cancer.
- Eganelisib’s potential as second-line therapy in urothelial cancer “is being underappreciated at current levels,” wrote the analyst Anupam Rama with the price target set for December 2022 implying a premium of ~183.0% to the last close.
- Rama also highlighted the data from company’s MARIO-275 Phase 2 study, which showed doubling of overall survival for Eganelisib and nivolumab compared to placebo and nivolumab, helping to “de-risk” a future late-stage trial in the subset of patients.
- In late July, Wells Fargo upgraded Infinity Pharma calling the weakness in shares a “good buying opportunity.”