Cytokinetics opens enrollment for late-stage reldesemtiv ALS study
Aug. 02, 2021 8:00 AM ETCytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK)By: SA News Team
- Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) announces that it has opened enrollment for a late-stage trial of reldesemtiv in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
- The multi-center, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial of reldesemtiv is expected to enroll about 555 patients with ALS.
- Patients will be randomized 2:1 to receive 300 mg of reldesemtiv or matching placebo dosed orally twice daily for 24 weeks, followed by a 24-week period in which all patients will receive 300 mg of the drug twice daily.
- The primary efficacy endpoint will be change from baseline to 24 weeks in a screening ALS Functional Rating Scale – Revised (ALSFRS-R).
- The first interim analysis will assess for futility, 12 weeks after about one-third or more of the planned sample size is randomized.