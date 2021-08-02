Cytokinetics opens enrollment for late-stage reldesemtiv ALS study

  • Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) announces that it has opened enrollment for a late-stage trial of reldesemtiv in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
  • The multi-center, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial of reldesemtiv is expected to enroll about 555 patients with ALS.
  • Patients will be randomized 2:1 to receive 300 mg of reldesemtiv or matching placebo dosed orally twice daily for 24 weeks, followed by a 24-week period in which all patients will receive 300 mg of the drug twice daily.
  • The primary efficacy endpoint will be change from baseline to 24 weeks in a screening ALS Functional Rating Scale – Revised (ALSFRS-R).
  • The first interim analysis will assess for futility, 12 weeks after about one-third or more of the planned sample size is randomized.
