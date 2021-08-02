Kingsoft Cloud to acquire controlling interests in Camelot Employee Scheme
Aug. 02, 2021 8:02 AM ETKingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)KCBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) made a significant move in its Enterprise Cloud Services business by acquiring a controlling interest in Camelot Employee Scheme.
- Camelot achieved a recurring revenue ratio of ~94% in 2020, which is expected to bolster Kingsoft's ECS with high-quality and visible growth prospects. With 213 premium customers served in 2020, Camelot also offers a high-quality enterprise client base.
- By integrating Camelot’s nationwide project execution capacities and resources across major cities in China, the Company expects to accelerate and enhance the implementation of ECS projects with lower costs and improved efficiency.
- The revenue backlog of Camelot amounted to ~RMB3.8 billion as of July 31, 2021.
- Also, Camelot's co-founders, president, and other core senior management personnel will join the Company. Before Camelot, they worked at IBM, BearingPoint, and other global leading companies.
- Post-closing, the Company will consolidate the financial results of Camelot. The Company will also acquire the remaining stake from other existing shareholders in Camelot by issuing up to RMB782.5 million worth of additional ordinary shares in June 2023, subject to certain conditions.
- The proposed transaction is expected to close by the end of 2021, subject to required approvals.
- Shares +2.5% premarket.