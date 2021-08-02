ON Semiconductor EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue

Aug. 02, 2021 8:03 AM ETON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)ONBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 beats by $0.14; GAAP EPS of $0.42 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $1.67B (+38.0% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
  • Adjusted gross margin was 38.4% v. consensus of 36.8%.
  • CEO comment: “We continue to see accelerating demand for our products in our strategic automotive and industrial end-markets. As we continue to drive operational efficiencies in our manufacturing sites, we expect to see incremental supply and revenue growth in the second half of 2021.”
  • Shares +3.7% PM.
  • Press Release
