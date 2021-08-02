Galmed Pharma jumps 8% on FDA green light to use Aramchol Meglumine in late-stage ARMOR study

  • Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) perks up 8% premarket after announcing that the FDA has agreed with its plan to use Aramchol meglumine (in lieu of Aramchol free acid) in its Phase 3 ARMOR study without the need to conduct additional nonclinical and clinical studies other than planned limited pharmacology studies relating to Aramchol meglumine.
  • Aramchol meglumine contains the same active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) called Aramchol.
  • "In addition to its longer IP protection until December 2034, the transition to Aramchol meglumine will benefit our patients in two meaningful ways: achieving the required exposure with 50% less API as well as significantly reducing our target marketing price once Aramchol is approved via the potential saving of ~50% of COGs," commented Allen Baharaff, Galmed co-founder and CEO.
  • Aramchol (arachidyl amido cholanoic acid) is a novel fatty acid bile acid conjugate, liver targeted SCD1 modulator, developed as an oral therapy for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis.
