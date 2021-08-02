Prometheus Biosciences initiates mid-stage PRA023 Crohn’s disease trial

  • Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) announces the initiation of the APOLLO-CD Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating PRA023 for moderate-to-severe Crohn’s disease (CD).
  • The trial is an open-label study designed to evaluate the proof-of-concept efficacy and safety of PRA023 in moderate-to-severe Crohn’s disease with centrally read endoscopy as the primary endpoint
  • Dosing regimen of the 50 subjects in the study will consist of 1,000 mg on day 1, followed by 500 mg on weeks 2, 6, and 10 for a total of 12 weeks on therapy.
  • Separately, Prometheus recently initiated and dosed the first patient in the ARTEMIS-UC Phase 2 trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of PRA023 in moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC) patients.
