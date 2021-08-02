DZS-Broadcom expand collaboration for next-gen broadband access technologies
Aug. 02, 2021
- DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) expanded its collaboration with Broadcom to advance open standards and bring to market next-generation high-speed optical broadband and Passive Optical Network (PON) technology.
- The companies said Broadcom's scalable semiconductor devices provide performance and capacity for many DZS optical and copper-based products.
- Integrated with the DZS Software Defined Network(SDN)-enabled Network Operating System for network-based products, and supported by DZS Cloud Portfolio, Broadcom technology enables forward-looking DZS service provider customers to implement performance centralized or distributed networks with state-of-the-art orchestration and network automation for software-centric services and network virtualization.
- "As we continue to enhance 10G-class technologies like XGS-PON which are now being widely adopted and develop solutions based on next generation technologies, DZS is an ideal technology partner with more than two-decades of history in supporting some of the most advanced networks in the world with our Broadband Access Solutions,” said Rich Nelson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Broadband Video Group, Broadcom.
