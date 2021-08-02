Screen iL-SeaChange team up to launch streaming platform for Israeli content

Aug. 02, 2021 9:12 AM ETSeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC)SEACBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) has built for Screen iL a premium streaming service to broadcast a variety of Israeli channels and content outside the country.
  • The bilingual Hebrew and English content will be marketed to consumers in the U.S. but open to Israeli film and TV lovers globally.
  • The service concept was developed by Stream iL Communications, a company co-founded by media professionals, Moshe Edery, chairman; Ben Berner, CEO; and Albertino ((Tino)) Matalon, CMO/CFO.
  • The companies said Screen iL's multi-year deal with SeaChange provides it with access to the StreamVid platform's full suite of cloud-based video delivery software, including the company's newest predictive analytics tool, on a consumption basis.
  • Source: Press Release
