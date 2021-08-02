Creatd to purchase majority stake in direct-to-consumer beverage brand, Dune Glow Remedy
Aug. 02, 2021 9:14 AM ETCreatd, Inc. (CRTD)CRTDBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) to acquire 50.4% stake in Dune for a combination of cash and stock.
- It launches of Dune Glow Remedy, a direct-to-consumer brand focused on promoting wellness through its range of health-oriented beverages.
- The definite agreement to be entered in Q4 2021.
- The acquisition is expected to generate between $500,000 to $1M in net revenues over the next 12 months.
- CEO Jeremy Frommer commented, "We are working to finalize our purchase of a majority stake of Dune, as well as that of Wobble Wedge, as announced last week. Together with Plant Camp, Creatd's first acquisition in the e-commerce category, these transactions represent a strong portfolio of majority-owned DTC brands, all of which can benefit from direct access to Creatd's resources, technology, and marketing expertise. We are confident that, with Creatd's support, these brands can materially grow revenues in a cost-efficient, timely, and scalable way, leveraging Vocal's powerful network and first-party data to identify and activate an enthusiastic and loyal consumer base."
- Press Release
- Share +5.9% pre-market