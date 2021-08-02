Telos acquires assets of Diamond Fortress Technologies
Aug. 02, 2021
- Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) has added touchless fingerprinting capability with the acquisition of Diamond Fortress Technologies (DFT) assets, including all patents.
- Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. There will be no change to Telos’ 2021 financial guidance as a result of the acquisition.
- The deal brings several new patents to Telos’ library of biometric and digital identity intellectual property, including the ONYX touchless fingerprinting software that will be integrated with Telos' IDTrust360 platform.
- John Wood, Telos' CEO and Chairman, said, "We believe the acquisition of this patented touchless fingerprinting technology will allow us to eliminate much of the friction involved in biometrics data gathering for identity and access management and to better serve our growing customer base at both the enterprise and consumer levels. Enhancing IDTrust360 with ONYX will provide a game-changing licensed technology stack for organizations that are interested in mobile-enabled biometric capture and authentication services."
- TLS down 0.50% pre-market