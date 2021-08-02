Telephone and Data Systems to redeem senior notes due 2045
Aug. 02, 2021 9:21 AM ETTelephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) unveils plan to redeem all of its $116.25M principal amount of outstanding senior notes due 2045.
- The notes bear an interest rate of 6.625%.
- This early redemption will happen on Sept. 1, 2021 at a redemption price of 100% of the principal amount.
- "Redemption of these notes builds on the progress we've already made towards lowering the average rate paid on our borrowings, which has continued to be a top Treasury priority for TDS and UScellular this year," says CEO and VP Peter L. Sereda.
- The company plans to explore opportunities for investments in 5G and fiber deployment from the cost savings generated through this redemption.
- TDS' 82%-owned subsidiary, UScellular (NYSE:USM) has also announced plan to redeem all $342M of its outstanding 6.95% senior notes due 2060.
- Stock is down 3% in pre-market trading.