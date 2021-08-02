Telephone and Data Systems to redeem senior notes due 2045

  • Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) unveils plan to redeem all of its $116.25M principal amount of outstanding senior notes due 2045.
  • The notes bear an interest rate of 6.625%.
  • This early redemption will happen on Sept. 1, 2021 at a redemption price of 100% of the principal amount.
  • "Redemption of these notes builds on the progress we've already made towards lowering the average rate paid on our borrowings, which has continued to be a top Treasury priority for TDS and UScellular this year," says CEO and VP Peter L. Sereda.
  • The company plans to explore opportunities for investments in 5G and fiber deployment from the cost savings generated through this redemption.
  • TDS' 82%-owned subsidiary, UScellular (NYSE:USM) has also announced plan to redeem all $342M of its outstanding 6.95% senior notes due 2060.
  • Stock is down 3% in pre-market trading.
