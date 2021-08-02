July's top three performing ETFs all beat the S&P 500
Aug. 02, 2021 By: Jason Capul, SA News Editor
- July has come to an end and here are the top three exchange traded funds that all surpassed the S&P 500.
- See a complete breakdown of the ETFs below. Note: ETFs exclude leveraged and inverse funds.
No. 3 Top-Performing ETF
- Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) rose 14.93% over the past month.
- The fund offers individuals exposure to the complete lithium cycle, from mining and refining the metal, through battery production.
- LIT is comprised of 38 holdings, with its top three in Albemarle Corp. (12.91% weighting in the ETF), Ganfeng Lithium Co. (7.20%) and Naura Tech (6.98%).
- The ETF has an expense ratio of 0.75%. Individuals interested in learning more about LIT can see the ETF's complete fact sheet here.
No. 2 Top-Performing ETF
- The Short De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SOGU) soared 22.73% over the past month.
- SOGU is the market's first pure-play ETF to provide short exposure to private businesses that come public as the result of a SPAC.
- SOGU is built out of 25 total holdings and has top-three weightings in ChargePoint Holdings (4.88% weighting in the ETF), MP Materials Corp (4.65%), and Open Lending Corporation (4.65%).
- SOGU also has an expense ratio of 0.95%. Traders looking to discover more information on SOGU should analyze the funds complete fact sheet.
No. 1 Top-Performing ETF
- VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) swelled up 27.99% over the past month.
- REMX is a fund that tracks businesses' performance in producing, refining, and recycling rare earth and strategic metals and minerals.
- The ETF is constructed from 20 holdings and has top-three positions in China Northern Rare Earth Group (13.47% weighting in the ETF), Ganfeng Lithium Co. (8.41%), and Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. (8.21%).
- REMX comes with an expense ratio of 0.59%. To gain added insight, market participants should examine the complete fact sheet on this ETF.
All Three ETFs Beat the S&P 500
- REMX, SOGU and LIT not only had the best July performance among ETFs, but also beat the S&P 500 during the month.
- See how these three funds fared against each other and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY). Below is a one-month chart outlining the performances.