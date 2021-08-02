July's top three performing ETFs all beat the S&P 500

  • July has come to an end and here are the top three exchange traded funds that all surpassed the S&P 500.
  • See a complete breakdown of the ETFs below. Note: ETFs exclude leveraged and inverse funds.

No. 3 Top-Performing ETF

  • Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) rose 14.93% over the past month.
  • The fund offers individuals exposure to the complete lithium cycle, from mining and refining the metal, through battery production.
  • LIT is comprised of 38 holdings, with its top three in Albemarle Corp. (12.91% weighting in the ETF), Ganfeng Lithium Co. (7.20%) and Naura Tech (6.98%).
  • The ETF has an expense ratio of 0.75%. Individuals interested in learning more about LIT can see the ETF's complete fact sheet here.

No. 2 Top-Performing ETF

  • The Short De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SOGU) soared 22.73% over the past month.
  • SOGU is the market's first pure-play ETF to provide short exposure to private businesses that come public as the result of a SPAC.
  • SOGU is built out of 25 total holdings and has top-three weightings in ChargePoint Holdings (4.88% weighting in the ETF), MP Materials Corp (4.65%), and Open Lending Corporation (4.65%).
  • SOGU also has an expense ratio of 0.95%. Traders looking to discover more information on SOGU should analyze the funds complete fact sheet.

No. 1 Top-Performing ETF

  • VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) swelled up 27.99% over the past month.
  • REMX is a fund that tracks businesses' performance in producing, refining, and recycling rare earth and strategic metals and minerals.
  • The ETF is constructed from 20 holdings and has top-three positions in China Northern Rare Earth Group (13.47% weighting in the ETF), Ganfeng Lithium Co. (8.41%), and Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. (8.21%).
  • REMX comes with an expense ratio of 0.59%. To gain added insight, market participants should examine the complete fact sheet on this ETF.

All Three ETFs Beat the S&P 500

