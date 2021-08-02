Voyager Digital to acquire Coinify ApS to accelerate global payment infrastructure
- Voyager Financial (OTCQX:VYGVF +3.1%) agrees to acquire cryptocurrency payment platform Coinify ApS so that it can expand internationally and enable customers to make payments directly from their digital accounts.
- "The acquisition of Coinify will greatly accelerate our expansion into Europe and help us meet the growing demand for our current product offering internationally," Voyager Chief Investment Officer Digital Lewis Bateman said.
- Coinify's global enterprise services include individual payment processing in 15 cryptocurrencies and transaction settlement in 20 fiat currencies via their Coinify API.
- Terms of the share purchase agreement includes:
- The consideration to Coinify shareholders will consist of 5.1M of newly issued shares of VYGVF common stock and $15M in cash;
- 1.5M of these newly issued shares are subject to a lock-up agreement;
- It will retain $5.5M of cash on the Coinify balance sheet;
- Voyager will retain substantially all Coinify employees, entering into employment agreements with key members of management and;
- Transaction is expected to be immediately add to both revenue and cash flow.
