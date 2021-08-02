ISM Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly slips in July as economic expansion continues
Aug. 02, 2021 10:00 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- July ISM Manufacturing Index: 59.5 vs. 60.8 expected and 60.6 prior.
- The measure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 14th straight month.
- New Orders to 64.9 from 66.0; Production to 58.4 from 60.8; Employment to 52.9 from 49.9.
- Prices index comes in at 85.7, down from 92.1 in June, which was the index's highest reading since July 1979.
- Backlog of orders index, at 65.0, rose from 64.5 in June.
- Suppliers Deliveries index, at 72.5, declined from 75.1 in the prior month, and Inventories index reading of 48.9 dropped from 51.1.
- "Business Survey Committee panelists reported that their companies and suppliers continue to struggle to meet increasing demand levels," said Timothy R. Fiore, chair of the Institute for Supply Management Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.
- "As we enter the third quarter, all segments of the manufacturing economy are impacted by near record-long raw-material lead times, continued shortages of critical basic materials, rising commodities prices and difficulties in transporting products," he added.