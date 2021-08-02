Chevron launches fully synthetic transmission fluid for Allison truck, bus transmissions
Aug. 02, 2021
- Chevron Products, a division of Chevron U.S.A., under Chevron (CVX +1.1%), launched Delo Syn ATF 668, a fully synthetic transmission fluid engineered for Allison heavy duty automatic truck and bus transmissions.
- The company said the product is engineered for longer service life, improved transmission performance, optimal fluid performance and improved clutch operation. Delo Syn ATF 668 is approved and licensed by Allison for transmissions requiring TES 668 and is backwards compatible with TES 389 and TES 295.
- "With Delo Syn ATF 668, we are enabling work truck and bus operators to decrease maintenance needs and increase the amount of time a vehicle can remain in operation for critical services to communities," said Jason Gerig, Chevron Americas Commercial On & Off Highway Sector Manager.
