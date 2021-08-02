KeyBanc goes Neutral on SciPlay, expecting Scientific Games deal to go through
Aug. 02, 2021 10:34 AM ETSciPlay Corporation (SCPL)SGMSBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) is 1.5% higher despite a downgrade at KeyBanc, to Sector Weight from Overweight.
- That's because after talking with the company, KeyBanc is less confident about the arrival of any successful competing offer for SciPlay vs. the acquisition by Scientific Games (SGMS +2.6%) announced last month.
- So the deal is likely to go through as is, KeyBanc says.
- And correspondingly, it's moving its fair value for SciPlay to $16 to reflect the deal price (based on a multiple of 2.8x estimated 2022 enterprise value/sales, or 9x 2022 EV/EBITDA).
- Shares are up 1.5% today to $16.33.