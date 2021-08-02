First Solar scores as Susquehanna upgrades on stabilizing module ASPs
Aug. 02, 2021
- First Solar (FSLR +2.8%) moves higher after Susquehanna upgrades shares to Positive from Neutral with a $120 price target, raised from $89, citing management's upbeat comments on solar module demand and pricing during last week's Q2 earnings call.
- Susquehanna had expected margins to shrink due to declining module average selling prices, but ASPs for new bookings appear to be stabilizing due in part to an increase in c-Si panel prices and c-Si supply disruption concerns, Perincheril says; as a result, although margins will continue to contract both this year and in 2022 as ASP declines outpace cost improvements, margin trajectory likely will reverse starting in 2023 and continue into 2024.
- Also, Perincheril expects module deliveries will nearly double by 2024 on higher demand coupled with manufacturing capacity expansions.
