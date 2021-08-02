Westlake Chemical Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021 11:42 AM ETWestlake Chemical Corporation (WLK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.54 (vs. $0.11 Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.65B (+55.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, WLK has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.