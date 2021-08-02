IAA Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021 11:44 AM ETIAA, Inc. (IAA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- IAA (NYSE:IAA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (+103.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $415.86M (+40.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IAA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.