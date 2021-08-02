NYC Mayor DeBlasio 'strongly recommends' wearing masks indoors - NYT
Aug. 02, 2021 12:01 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ), PFE, MRNABNTX, PFE, JNJ, MRNA, AHPI, APT, LAKEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor156 Comments
- New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio (Dem.) this morning said that he "strongly recommends" that people in the city wear masks indoors even if they are vaccinated, The New York Times reports.
- De Blasio said that masks were necessary following last week's announcement from the CDC that people should wear masks indoors in public spaces in areas with substantial and high levels of COVID-19 transmission. New York City has a high level of transmission.
- Separately, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Dem.) announced that beginning Labor Day, all Metropolitan Transit Authority employees and New York employees of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey must be vaccinated or be tested weekly for COVID-19.
- Mask and PPE makers: Lakeland Industries (LAKE -6.0%), Alpha Pro Tech (APT -12.4%), and Allied Healthcare Products (AHPI +15.4%).
- Vaccine makers: Moderna (MRNA -1.4%), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +0.2%), Pfizer (PFE +2.7%), and BioNTech (BNTX +2.6%).