Clorox FQ4 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021
- Clorox (NYSE:CLX) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.31 (-45.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.91B (-3.5% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects gross margin rate of 41.3%.
- Over the last 1 year, CLX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.
