Clorox FQ4 2021 Earnings Preview

Aug. 02, 2021 12:00 PM ETThe Clorox Company (CLX)CLXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Clorox (NYSE:CLX) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.31 (-45.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.91B (-3.5% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expects gross margin rate of 41.3%.
  • Over the last 1 year, CLX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.
  • In June,
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.