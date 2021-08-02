WEC Energy Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
- WEC Energy (NYSE:WEC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.6B (+3.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, WEC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- Most recently, WEC Energy agreed to buy 90% Illinois wind farm stake in $412M deal.
- The SA Quant rating on WEC is Neutral, while the average SA Author's rating is Bullish.
- Shares +2% YTD.