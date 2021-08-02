OraSure Technologies Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETOraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (+125.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $56.74M (+93.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, OSUR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.