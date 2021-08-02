Pitney Bowes Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021 12:03 PM ETPitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)PBIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (+25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $895.46M (+6.9% Y/Y).
- In 1Q21 report, "The Company expects annual revenue to grow in the low-to-mid single digit range, making 2021 the fifth consecutive year of constant currency growth. The Company expects adjusted EPS to grow over prior year driven largely by improvement in Global Ecommerce, which is expected to be EBITDA positive for the full year. The Company also expects lower free cash flow primarily due to specific items that benefited 2020 and are not expected to continue at the same level in 2021".
- Over the last 2 years, PBI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.