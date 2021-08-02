Public Service Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021
- Public Service (NYSE:PEG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (-11.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.31B (+12.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PEG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
- In July, The Company reaches a deal with New Jersey regulators to cut transmission rates.
- PEG has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating among the 19 analysts tracked by Seeking Alpha.