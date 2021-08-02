Varex Imaging Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Aug. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETVarex Imaging Corporation (VREX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (+235.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $205.15M (+20.0% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, VREX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.