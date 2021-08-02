Varex Imaging Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETVarex Imaging Corporation (VREX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (+235.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $205.15M (+20.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VREX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.