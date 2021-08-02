Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.25 (+25.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $193.66M (+86.3% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, ALNY has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.
  • The company's shares have gained more than 37% year to date.
  • In May, Seeking Alpha contributor Stephen Simpson pointed out that a lack of stock-moving data could hurt near-term performance, but highlighted that Alnylam's valuation indicates that "patience can be well-rewarded".
  • Alnylam shares rose more than 1% in reaction to reporting first quarter revenue that beat Wall Street estimates and unchanged FY forecast, on April 29.
