FICO Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETFair Isaac Corporation (FICO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- FICO (NYSE:FICO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.81 (+8.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $328.56M (+4.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FICO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.