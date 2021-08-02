KKR Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021 12:19 PM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- KKR (NYSE:KKR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.86 (+120.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $629.67M (+41.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KKR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Earlier today, the company acquired Silicon Valley based HQ @ First.