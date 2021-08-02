Atkore International Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021 12:19 PM ETAtkore Inc. (ATKR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Atkore International (NYSE:ATKR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.07 (+358.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $727.41M (+89.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ATKR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.