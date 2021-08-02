Green Dot Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETGreen Dot Corporation (GDOT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (+2.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $313.3M (+4.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GDOT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.