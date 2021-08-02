Evoqua Water Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021 12:20 PM ETEvoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Evoqua Water (NYSE:AQUA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (-5.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $364.15M (+4.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, AQUA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.