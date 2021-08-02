Public Storage Q2 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETPublic Storage (PSA)PSABy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $2.94 (+19.57% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $805.04M (+13.50% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PSA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The company's stock rose +2.29% on April 29, the day after it reported its Q1 earnings after-market close on April 28.