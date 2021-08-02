Franklin Resources FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021 12:21 PM ETFranklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)BENBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (+11.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.13B (+79.0% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects Net outflows of $411.3M.
- Over the last 2 years, BEN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
- Earlier today, subsidiary Brandywine Global acquires Diamond Hill Capital's high yield-focused funds.