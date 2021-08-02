Cardlytics Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETCardlytics, Inc. (CDLX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.31 (+18.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $62.81M (+122.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CDLX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.