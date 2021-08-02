Louisiana-Pacific Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021 12:23 PM ETLouisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.38 (+918.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.22B (+122.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LPX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.