Ametek Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021 12:25 PM ETAMETEK, Inc. (AME)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Ametek (NYSE:AME) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.10 (+31.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.33B (+31.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AME has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.