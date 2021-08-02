KAR Auction Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETKAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- KAR Auction (NYSE:KAR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (+137.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $592.82M (+41.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KAR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.