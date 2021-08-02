Hot Stocks: PFE, MRNA raising prices on COVID vaccine; AFRM jumps on takeover speculation; FSLR gets upgrade
Aug. 02, 2021 1:00 PM ETFSLR, AFRM, MRNA, BNTX, PFE, GEBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor22 Comments
- Certain drug makers are generating headlines on Monday. With growing concern about the Delta variant and ongoing discussions surrounding potential COVID boosters, vaccine makers are looking to raise prices. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) have reportedly increased prices for their COVID protection in Europe.
- In other news, fintech company Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) rallied on takeover speculation, encouraged by Square's (NYSE:SQ) deal to buy Australia's Afterpay. Meanwhile, First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) gained ground in Monday's intraday action, boosted by a positive analyst comment.
- Pfizer and BioNTech have raised prices for their COVID vaccine in the EU by 25%, according to a report in the Financial Times, basing the data on the latest supply deals signed in the region. At the same time, Moderna has enacted a 10% bump, FT said.
- First Solar has been upgraded from Neutral to Positive at Susquehanna, with a price target raised to $120. The analyst cited encouraging commentary from last week's earnings call, which pointed to strong solar module demand and pricing.
- GE completed its planned 1-for-8 reverse stock split on Monday morning. With the move, the stock, which closed Friday's trading at $12.95, ticked above $107 in Monday's early action.
- The stock came off that initial peak and was sitting at 101.23 in midday trading. Taking the stock split into account, that represented a decline of about $2.37 on the session, or 2.3%.
- For a look at some of the other factors playing into Monday's action, check out reports on CDC's latest COVID statistics and on the Senate's proposed $1T infrastructure bill.