Paycom Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Paycom (NYSE:PAYC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (+35.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $232.13M (+27.8% Y/Y).
  • Expected adjusted gross margin of 85%.
  • Over the last 2 years, PAYC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • The SA Quant rating on PAYC is Neutral, while the average SA Author's rating is Bullish.
