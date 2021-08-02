Paycom Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETPaycom Software, Inc. (PAYC)PAYCBy: SA News Team
- Paycom (NYSE:PAYC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (+35.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $232.13M (+27.8% Y/Y).
- Expected adjusted gross margin of 85%.
- Over the last 2 years, PAYC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- The SA Quant rating on PAYC is Neutral, while the average SA Author's rating is Bullish.