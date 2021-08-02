GXO Logistics gains after breaking free of XPO Logistics
Aug. 02, 2021
- GXO Logistics (GXO +5.0%) begins trading on the New York Stock Exchange after spinning off from XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO).
- GXO is being described as the largest pure-play contract logistics provider.
- The company launches with approximately 94K team members worldwide and more than 208M square feet of warehouse space in 869 locations across 27 countries. GXO’s global blue-chip customers include Apple, Nike, Nestlé and Whirlpool, along with high-growth companies in e-commerce and other key sectors, including apparel, technology, food and beverage and consumer electronics.
- In connection with the separation, GXO made a $794M cash payment to XPO Logistics.
