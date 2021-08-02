GXO Logistics gains after breaking free of XPO Logistics

Aug. 02, 2021 12:32 PM ETXPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO), GXOBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments

Cargo Transportation Rise
sefa ozel/E+ via Getty Images

  • GXO Logistics (GXO +5.0%) begins trading on the New York Stock Exchange after spinning off from XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO).
  • GXO is being described as the largest pure-play contract logistics provider.
  • The company launches with approximately 94K team members worldwide and more than 208M square feet of warehouse space in 869 locations across 27 countries. GXO’s global blue-chip customers include Apple, Nike, Nestlé and Whirlpool, along with high-growth companies in e-commerce and other key sectors, including apparel, technology, food and beverage and consumer electronics.
  • In connection with the separation, GXO made a $794M cash payment to XPO Logistics.
  • Read more about GXO Logistics.
  • Check out a breakdown on XPO and GXO from Seeking Alpha author SB Capital.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.