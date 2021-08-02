Equitrans Midstream Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021 12:38 PM ETEquitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $340.87M (+0.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ETRN has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- ETRN's shares dropped 3.9% in reaction to the company's first-quarter results on May.04.
- For the year to date the company's shares have gained 2.2% in value year to date.
- Industry news: Nat gas pipeline production plunges on West Virginia 'operational event'
- In mid-July a bullish article by Seeking Alpha contributor Daniel Thurecht, Equitrans Midstream: Look Past A Boring 2021 For A 14% Yield In The Future.