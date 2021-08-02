Kratos Defense & Security Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $199.28M (+16.9% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, KTOS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • "Kratos' recent earnings report may not have been impressive in comparison to the company's current rather pricey valuation. However, investors - and investment managers like ARK Invest - are investing on the longer term growth potential Kratos has in the space and autonomous drone markets", writes Michael Fitzsimmons in a recent article.
  • The SA Quant rating on KTOS is Neutral, while the Wall St. average rating is Bullish.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.