Kratos Defense & Security Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETKratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS)KTOSBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $199.28M (+16.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KTOS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- "Kratos' recent earnings report may not have been impressive in comparison to the company's current rather pricey valuation. However, investors - and investment managers like ARK Invest - are investing on the longer term growth potential Kratos has in the space and autonomous drone markets", writes Michael Fitzsimmons in a recent article.
- The SA Quant rating on KTOS is Neutral, while the Wall St. average rating is Bullish.